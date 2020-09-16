Type to search

Americans Have Major FOMO Over Taco Bell’s New Custom Wine

Janice Hoppe-Spiers September 16, 2020
Taco Bell created its own custom red wine, Jalapeño Noir, to pair with its Toasted Cheesy Chalupa: a tortilla shell covered in toasted six-month-aged cheddar and filled with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, more cheese and “reduced fat” sour cream.

Sounds great, right? The catch: It’s only available in Canada and Americans have major FOMO (fear of missing out). Irvine, Calif.-based Taco Bell announced the wine on Monday via its Canadian social media accounts, according to Eater Montreal. Reactions ranged “from elation to abject horror and a number of Americans expressed genuine dismay over the fact that they’d been left out of the wine-and-dine Taco Bell experience.”

The wine is only available at select Toronto and Hamilton locations or online at tacobell.ca for Ontario residents over 19 years old. Jalapeño Noir was created at Queenston Mile Vineyard in Niagara-on-the-Lake, a town in southern Ontario.

