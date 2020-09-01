Camp Bow Wow Adds New Tech to Improve Customer Service

(iStock/Lunja)

Camp Bow Wow, a doggy day care and boarding franchise, responded to the evolving needs of franchise owners and pet parents by releasing new technology that increases efficiency, health and safety.

The company debuted a secure, contactless system that eliminated the need for face-to-face payments with an online format for financial transactions, as well as introduced a digital camper application. Camp Bow Wow expedited the roll out of digital processes and capabilities to its more than 180 camps in 42 states and Canada.

Camp Bow Wow said its new technology improves the speed and ease of transactions for customers, while addressing health and safety considerations associated with in-person interactions.

The company also launched revised processes to strengthen the partnership between Camp Bow Wow’s corporate team and franchise network, ensuring open channels of communication. New tools for franchise owners include virtual trainings on topics like social distancing protocols and emergency preparedness, PPP and SBA assistance, customer communication materials and additional operational resources.

Camp Bow Wow continues to expand the presence of its day care and boarding franchises throughout North America. The company opened nine new camps with 6 first-time franchise owners and three multi-unit owners who have invested in multiple franchised locations. It expanded the brand’s presence in Texas with four new locations and entered Oregon this year.