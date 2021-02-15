Checkers and Rally’s Take the Time To Recognize ‘Everyday’ Heroes

Checkers & Rally’s first spot of the new campaign also will feature the Super Loaded Buford sandwich.

We regularly see people recognized in the media for their heroic acts, but what about those people who are heroes just for helping their friends or family during a hard time? Drive-thru restaurant franchise Checkers & Rally’s wants to highlight those people in its new national ad campaign that launches this week.

According to Checkers & Rally’s, it has always kept its guests at the heart of its marketing and operations and a core component of its DNA is rewarding hardworking people and “the often-underestimated, everyday hero.” Its first spot of the campaign will center on “Diego,” a man recognized helping his friend move by carrying heavy boxes, climbing stairs, loading a truck and building up his appetite.

In the campaign, he’s rewarded with the restaurant’s Super Loaded Buford, which is a new take on its Big Buford sandwich. The item features two hand-seasoned, 100% beef hamburger patties with two slices of American cheese, caramelized and crispy onions, seasoned fries, bacon, dill pickles, ketchup and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.

As the campaign continues, its future spots will include a woman who works long shifts as a hostess and a father who spends an entire day helping his son with his science project. “This campaign represents so much more than just a marketing effort,” Checkers & Rally’s CMO Dwayne Chambers said.

“This is about demonstrating to our guests that we see how hard they are working, we see the challenges they’ve had to overcome, and we are dedicated to giving guests a stress-free and delicious respite,” he added. “2020 was a difficult year, but we managed to thrive throughout it, and we are carrying exceptional momentum into 2021. Now, we are dedicated to providing wins for the people who really need them, each and every day.”