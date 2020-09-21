Type to search

Denny’s Says ‘Thank You’ to Customers with Free Delivery

Editorial Staff September 21, 2020
Denny’s is waiving its delivery fee for the rest of September to bring its customers signature slams, burgers and skillets right to their door via Denny’s On Demand.

Starting today, customers need to place a $5 minimum order at dennys.com or on the Denny’s app and a credit for free delivery will be automatically added at checkout. The offer comes just as Denny’s launches its newest menu items, including pumpkin pecan pancakes, new family pack offerings and the Super Slam.

“While we are all continuing to navigate through this challenging time together, we hope that Denny’s can help alleviate some of the stress of planning and preparing meals by offering the comfort of a delicious meal delivered to your door for free,” said John Dillion, chief brand officer for Denny’s. “This is our way of continuing to say thank you to our customers for their loyalty.”

