Does Hub Tap Have the Answer for Event Business During the Pandemic?

Many events have been canceled due to the pandemic, which can be hurtful to restaurants and event services companies. But one franchising company says it has continued to thrive during this tough time: Hub Tap Mobile Bar Co., which reports it received many inquiries for its services as soon as the shutdown began.

The Tampa, Fla.-based company provides bartending services at events in a retrofitted horse trailer. CFO Nick Frasse admitted that the company was worried early on. However, “After the first wave passed, we knew everything would pan out alright,” he explained. “The surprise was when we actually saw an influx of business.”

According to Hub Tap, there are several reasons why mobile bars are doing well during these tough times, including the fact that they do not need to follow the same regulations as brick-and-mortar locations. In addition, mobile bars allow for gatherings to be anywhere since the bars and services are mobile. It adds that the clients who book the bar get to decide who attends the event, while the mobile bar owners themselves have a network of photographers, DJs and caterers they can utilize.

Although many restaurants can operate during the pandemic through delivery or with reduced capacity, this is not enough, the company asserts. “Mobile bars are the answer for restaurants, bars or entrepreneurs to make some extra money during the pandemic,” Hub Tap declares.