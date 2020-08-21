Type to search

Fajita Pete’s Expands Franchise as To-Go Model Succeeds During Pandemic

Editorial Staff August 21, 2020
The Tex-Mex restaurant chain plans to triple its number of locations with new franchise deals. (iStock/Tyler_ONeill)

The pandemic changed the way consumers want their food. The most successful restaurants are those offering delivery, mobile ordering and curbside pick-up. For Fajita Pete’s, a concept known for its “fresh off the grill” fajita delivery, business couldn’t be better.

The Houston-based Tex-Mex restaurant plans to triple its number of locations with new franchise deals. Fajita Pete’s produces the bulk of its sales from take out, delivery and catering. In fact, the company has generated about 90% of sales through off-premise dining since its start in 2008, according to theHouston Chronicle.

Fajita Pete’s began franchising in 2015 and has since opened 16 locations across Texas with four additional locations coming in 2020. The company has more than 30 locations in the pipeline across Texas and in Kansas City, Mo., which is its first market outside of Texas. New franchisees include large restaurant groups and industry veterans.

“We’re now seeing strong interest in Fajita Pete’s from many longtime, multi-unit franchisees who are looking for concepts that serve current market needs,” said Kevin Hogan, head of Fajita Pete’s franchising efforts. Founder Pedro “Pete” Mora “was way ahead of his time when he created Fajita Pete’s and its business model is perfectly positioned for the industry’s accelerating trends,” Hogan added.

