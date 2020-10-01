Type to search

Fajita Pete’s Expands in Texas, to Open First Location in Austin

Editorial Staff October 1, 2020
Fajita Pete’s franchisee Michael Blalock will open 5 locations in Austin, Texas. (iStock.com/allakran1)

Known for its “fresh off the grill” fajita delivery, Fajita Pete’s continues to expand with 15 new locations planned in Texas. The company will open 5 locations in Austin, which is a new market for the brand, as well as 5 locations in Dallas and 5 in Houston.

Fajita Pete’s is attracting a lot of attention from potential franchisees because our proven business model has seen the brand not only survive but thrive during the pandemic,” said Pedro “pete” Mora, founder and CEO. “With these latest signings, our expansion plan has exceeded our expectations. We also have more locations in the pipeline, both inside and outside Texas, that we plan to announce soon.”

Houston-based Fajita Pete’s opened 12 years ago as a delivery-focused concept, featuring a simple menu centered around fajitas and margaritas. The concept said its high ticket averages, low cost of entry and highly efficient operational model are driving franchisee signings.

Franchisee Michael Blalock will open his first location in Clear Lake, Texas, in early 2021 and has signed agreements to open the 5 Austin locations.

