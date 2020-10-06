Franchise Rule Under Scrutiny as Major Chain Franchisees Highlight ‘Unfair, Deceptive’ Practices by Franchisors

The National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees urges the Federal Trade Commission to better protect franchise owners. (iStock/Roman Tiraspolsky)

Story Highlights:

Federal Trade Commission began a formal process to update its Franchise Rule

Numerous complaints have been filed by franchisees of Dickey’s, Subway, 7-Eleven and Burgerim, alleging unfair and deceptive practices by the franchisors

The National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees urge the FTC to better protect franchise owners by broadening and strengthening regulation

The International Franchise Association says there are opportunities to improve the Franchise Rule

The National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees questions whether the IFA will truly support leveling the playing field

Rohit Chopra, one of the five commissioners of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), recently took to Twitter to urge regulators to take more aggressive actions to stop “exploitive practices by major chains.”

“Regulators must stop unfair, deceptive and discriminatory practices that target franchisees and their employees,” Chopra said. “If not, many small businesses won’t survive.”

The FTC is the agency that regulates the franchise business model. It recently started a formal process to update its Franchise Rule, which is the list of regulations that franchises such as McDonald’s and Subway have used to become major global chains.

The National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees (NCASEF) is also urging the FTC to better protect franchise owners by broadening and strengthening regulation within the franchise industry, according to Business Wire. The NCASEF is also calling on the International Franchise Association to support those efforts.

“We were pleased to see FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra’s September 16, 2020 comment,” said NCASEF Chairman Jay Singh. “We look forward to providing detailed comments to the FTC as part of its review of the Franchise Rule.”

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) and Reps. Mary Gay Scanlon (D.Pa.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wa.) also wrote a letter to FTC Chairman Joseph Simons urging the agency to be more deliberate in investing bad franchise practices.

“Numerous complaints have been filed by franchisees of Dickey’s, Subway, 7-Eleven and Burgerim, alleging unfair and deceptive practices by the franchisors,” they wrote in a letter that also featured concerns about third-party delivery.

Over the past several years, NCASEF has publicized a number of unfair and opportunistic practices undertaken by 7-Eleven Inc., including issuing Franchise Disclosure Documents that do not fully disclose the risks of investing in a 7-Eleven franchise.

7-Eleven’s 2019 franchise agreement gives the corporation a bigger percentage of franchisees’ gross profits while at the same time transferring responsibility to franchisees for many new expenses like insurance, according to reports. The company recently told franchisees the cost of their Business Owner Policy could be as much as 24% higher next year.

“We are looking to the International Franchise Association to support a careful review of not just the Franchise Rule covering information brands must put in their disclosure documents, but also a long overdue investigation of the absence of meaningful rules that govern the franchisee/franchisor relationship,” said Michael Jorgensen, executive vice chairman of NCASEF.

The International Franchise Association, a franchising trade group that has traditionally pushed back against more franchise regulations, said the FTC needs to increase its enforcement of franchises.

“We think there are opportunities to improve the rule to give the FTC more teeth to go after bad actors,” said Matt Haller, senior vice president of government relations and public affairs for the International Franchise Association.

Jorgensen responded to Haller’s quote saying, “We want to know whether IFA will truly support leveling the playing field for franchisees. Or if those ‘opportunities’ they mentioned are only a mirage.”

One year ago, the IFA said in a comment that it “strongly endorses continuation of the [franchise] rule in its current format.”