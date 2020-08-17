Get Your Paws on These Top Pet-Related Franchises

Pet supply and pet care businesses were considered essential services by many states in March. (iStock/JackF)

According to the American Pet Product’s Association, 67% of American households own at least one pet. In March, the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council (PIJAC) spearheaded the effort to urge the United States government to consider pet supply stores essential businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

The PIJAC wrote in a letter that it is “vital that businesses that provide products or services for the care of pets … are included among the critical infrastructure that is allowed to remain open throughout the crisis,” according to Pet Food Processing. Pet supply and pet care businesses were considered essential services by many states.

In these uncertain times, Entrepreneur’s Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio Jason Fell wrote that opening a pet-related franchise might be “one potentially smart way” to take control of your financial future. “Not only will you pursue a business you’re passionate about, but you’ll tap into a proven franchise model offering support that has survived the test of time,” he said.

Here are the top pet franchises, according to Entrepreneur’s 2020 Franchise 500 list: