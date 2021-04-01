Ghosted and Blurred: Saladworks Opening Locations in Walmarts

Saladworks

The border between foodservice and retail channels continues to blur during the pandemic, as demonstrated by Saladworks’ plans to open 60 non-traditional locations in the United States and another 30 in Canada by the end of 2021. Many of these ghost kitchens will be inside Walmart stores.

Saladworks is partnering with Ghost Kitchen Brands in a deal the fast-casual salad brand says will double its footprint in the two countries and allow it to better serve its delivery and in-restaurant customers.

“Saladworks is a perfect strategic partner for Ghost Kitchen Brands as we continue to grow and reinvent the restaurant industry with our unique restaurant concept,” said George Kottas, founder and CEO of Ghost Kitchen Brands. “We are excited to include Saladworks’ range of healthy and flavorful options to our customers, allowing customizations and combinations with other brands, all in the convenience of one order.”

Ghost Kitchen Brands’ other brands include The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, Ben and Jerry’s and Nathan’s Famous.

Saladworks is part of the newly formed WOWorks family of brands and currently has approximately 130 locations in North America. Fellow WOWorks brands Frutta Bowls and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh also have partnered with Ghost Kitchen Brands. Other WOWorks companies include The Simple Greek.

“We are very excited to have Saladworks included in this growth vertical to bring our healthy, fresh concept to millions of new guests across North America,” said Eric Lavinder, WOWorks chief development officer. “Ghost kitchens have already proven to be an economical and highly successful expansion tactic for us, and this new deal with Ghost Kitchen Brands will allow us to continue solidifying Saladworks as the leading fast-casual salad brand.”