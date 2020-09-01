GSR Brands Turns to 919 Marketing for Franchise Development

(iStock/ipopba)

GSR Brands, the parent company of Gold Star Chili and Tom & Chee restaurants brands, recently partnered with 919 Marketing to lead the national franchise development initiatives for both of its brands in the United States.

“My family has operated Gold Star Chili since its inception in 1965, and Tom & Chee has been a great addition to our brand family,” said Roger David, president and CEO of GSR Brands. “We appreciate that 919 is also a family-run business. They understand the pride, the passion and the dedication it takes to build a powerhouse brand family.”

GSR Brands said 919 Marketing can deliver the analytics solution it requires to ensure its franchise development marketing investment is based on facts and no assumptions. “With 919 Insights we are able to identify, reach and engage the right kind of candidates to accelerate our national sales footprint,” David said.

David created GSR Brands in 2019 to encompass both Gold Star Chili and Tom & Chee, which the brand acquired in 2017.