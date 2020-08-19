Italian Restaurant Opens First Franchise in Florida Despite Pandemic

The first Dal Moro’s Fresh Pasta To Go franchise in America is expected to open in Florida next month. (iStock/nerudol)

Dal Moro’s Fresh Pasta To Go started in Italy in 2012 and has since opened a number of locations throughout the country. Despite the pandemic wreaking havoc on the restaurant industry, one Tampa Bay, Fla., area family decided to bring the concept home. The first franchise in America is expected to open next month.

In January, franchise owner David Caruso and his family visited the original Dal Moro’s location in Venice, Italy. “When we walked in we felt like we were family members with the people and we just wanted to have that energy and bring it back to the United States,” he told ABC News. “When you are walking around Venice you will see the little to-go boxes and you’ll see people walking around smiling, taking pictures with it.”

Caruso said the time and place couldn’t be better for a fast-casual Italian eatery because customers will be in and out within a few minutes. Dal Moro’s will open in St. Petersburg on Central Avenue.

“Traditional burger and fries might be a little overdone at this point but pasta to-go is a new concept for people,” Caruso said. “It’s a very walkable city and because of the weather it’s perfect for the concept because people are just going around buying food so often.”