Juice It Up! Adds Order Ahead Feature to Mobile App

Editorial Staff August 28, 2020
Juice It Up!, a handcrafted smoothie, acai bowl and raw juice franchise, recently added order ahead functionality to its mobile app. The company upgraded its app to reduce wait times and keep its customers safe and satisfied.

The updated app allows users to view Juice It Up!’s full menu complete with product images and nutritional information, place their order, pay, customize a tip if desired and schedule a pickup. Upon arrival, guests may bypass the line for quick and easy pickup.

“We realize now, more than ever, that cutting down on wait times means keeping our guests safe and satisfied,” said Natalie Eaglin, director of marketing. “We are continuing to provide more personalized and convenient ways to enjoy our menu of functional products, and our mobile app is just one of the steps we’re taking to improve the Juice It Up! experience through technology and innovation.”

