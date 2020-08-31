Long Island Bagel Café Opens First Franchise in Scarsdale, N.Y.

(iStock/caelmi)

Long Island Bagel Café (LIBC) opened its first franchise in Scarsdale, N.Y., on Aug. 18 and showcases the company’s new logo, corporate brand and an updated website. The company has eight locations throughout Long Island, N.Y., and this new franchise marks a step forward in its plans for expansion throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

The Scarsdale location is the first of three new locations for franchise owner Michael Stern, a longtime associate of LIBC. Stern was hired by the company to fill a counter position and worked his way up to a managerial position.

“Opening an LIBC franchise was a no-brainer,” Stern said. “Once I learned the ins-and-outs of the business and experienced the hands-on support of the entire team firsthand, I realized that this was the smartest decision I could have made. At only 30 years old, I am now the owner and operator of my own business, and my career path is set with LIBC, and that offers financial security.”

The average LIBC unit averages in excess of $2.1 million in revenue annually, according to the company.