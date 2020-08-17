Major Pizza Hut Franchisee to Close 300 Locations

NPC International filed for bankruptcy in July and is using the process to evaluate and optimize its restaurant portfolio. (iStock/jax10289)

Pizza Hut franchisee NPC International will close about a quarter of its restaurants and sell the remaining locations after filing for bankruptcy in July. The company attributed a perfect storm of coronavirus-related shutdowns, a massive debt of nearly $1 billion and rising labor and food costs for its bankruptcy, according to CNN.

NPC reached an agreement with Pizza Hut owner Yum! Brands today to close 300 locations that “significantly underperform” compared to the rest of its locations. The agreement gives NPC the “flexibility to explore options for achieving a value maximizing outcome as it seeks to finalize the terms of a comprehensive financial restructuring and emerge from Chapter 11.”

Jon Weber, CEO and president of NPC’s Pizza Hut division said a shift in consumer preferences and dining behavior in addition to the increase in labor and food costs have presented obstacles in achieving the company’s long-term business objectives.

“These challenges have been magnified recently by the impact and uncertainty of COVID-19, and we believe it is necessary to take proactive steps to strengthen our capital structure so we have the financial flexibility to continue to adapt to current industry trends,” Weber said. “We also intend to use this process to continue to evaluate and optimize our restaurant portfolio so that we are best positioned to meet the needs of consumers across the country.”

NPC’s 1,227 Pizza Hut locations account for 18% of the chain’s 6,700 locations. The company’s portfolio also includes 6,500 Wendy’s restaurants in the United States.

“The Wendy’s business remains strong and resilient and is already recovering from the impact of the pandemic to produce year-over-year growth,” said Carl Hauch, CEO and president of NPC’s Wendy’s division.