Northern Nevada is About to Get Lot Cooler

(iStock/jetcityimage)

Brace yourself Northern Nevada, the Blizzards are coming. Well, ones filled with M&Ms, Oreos and cookie dough.

Dairy Queen, the international soft-serve ice cream and fast food chain, is looking to open eight restaurants in Nevada’s Reno-Sparks and Carson City region over the next five to seven years. There are currently only six Dairy Queen locations throughout the region and none in Reno, according to Northern Nevada Business Weekly.

“There are gaps in the market where we’re not serving all of the consumers of our brand,” said Jim Kerr, Dairy Queen’s executive vice president of franchise development. “We’re able to attract a lot of consumers across many day-parts and many weeks of the year. We attract a wide range of age groups, and we attract people traveling to and from work or schools or tourists.

“And the Reno market has a lot of attributes that Dairy Queens have as successful attributes for growth,” he added.

The company is focused on expanding its Dairy Queen Grill & Chill concepts — full-service restaurants that range up to 2,600 square feet and seat up to 66 people. Dairy Queen also developed a smaller Grill & Chill prototype in response to changing consumer behavior caused by the pandemic. The smaller concept will encompass about 2,000 square feet and seat 45 people.