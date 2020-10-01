Pizza Hut Declares October ‘Global Pizza Month’

(iStock/William Howard)

Paying tribute to 40 years of serving its Original Pan Pizza, Pizza Hut launched a new campaign that showcases the evolution of the dish that it says changed the pizza-eating experience.

The digital-first campaign also spotlights the brand’s story of “now that’s delivering,” which speaks to its global reach, accessibility and commitment to making it easier for everyone to get what they want.

“No one loves pizza more than us,” Pizza Hut International President Vipul Chawla said. “And to this day, there is nothing more satisfying or more unifying than that first, tasty bite. It is simply in our DNA to deliver accessible happiness. We’re constantly thinking about a second serving — bigger, better and more innovative menu items that bring the world together, one Pan at a time.”

Pizza delivery chains like Pizza Hut have seen an increase in demand thanks to the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns earlier this year, according to Fortune. “Pizza Hut’s off-premise business was up 21% in [the second quarter], and for a business that has underperformed over the last few years, the performance suggests there is a material industry-specific component to the pizza category’s share gains,” said Lauren Silberman, Credit Suisse analyst.

Pizza Hut will host celebrations across 55 of its global markets and has declared October “Global Pizza Month.” The company will offer specials for consumers around the world.