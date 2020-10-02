QDOBA Hires Former Potbelly Exec to Lead Franchise Expansion

Fast-casual franchise QDOBA Mexican Eats recently announced the hire of franchising industry veteran Peter Ortiz as its vice president of franchise development. In his role, Ortiz will lead the 730-unit brand’s franchise expansion throughout the United States and Canada.

“Peter has a well-earned reputation in the franchise industry as an accomplished executive who truly understands every facet of multi-unit franchise development, said Tim Welsh, chief development officer at QDOBA. “His experience in the restaurant industry is unmatched. As we launch an aggressive growth strategy, Peter is going to play a critical role in bringing our concept to new regions and expanding our footprint in existing territories through franchising.”

Ortiz has more than 30 years of executive level experience, having previously led franchise development efforts for brands including Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Carvel Ice Cream and Schlotzsky’s. Most recently, Ortiz led Potbelly’s franchise growth strategy and nearly doubled its footprint through multi-unit deals.

“QDOBA has an incredible opportunity for growth,” Ortiz said. “QDOBA is truly a national leader in the fast-casual segment and has many attractive markets available. The momentum behind the brand is stronger than ever, and I’m excited to join the team and take QDOBA into new regions across the country through multi-unit franchise development.”