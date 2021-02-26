REGO Restaurant Group Reveals New Branding for Quiznos

The Quiznos prototype includes a new design and menu elements and reimagines the physical expression of the brand.

These days, customers want something special in their dining experiences, and REGO Restaurant Group has no intentions of disappointing them. It recently unveiled its new brand identity for Quiznos after a data-driven insights process that it conducted in partnership with Prophet, a growth and transformation consultancy.

According to Quiznos, the re-brand initiative was guest tested and refined before it was introduced to franchisees in late 2020. The initiative has already started rolling out and several prototype locations are slated to open this year. The transformation concentrates on consumer preferences for differentiated flavors, a desire to explore new tastes, group dining occasions, and a drive-thru experience centered around convenience and speed.

“If innovation had a flavor profile, it would be a Quiznos sandwich.”

Quiznos also will add flavor-forward items and new menu categories to draw in guests at various times throughout the day. “We want to be top-of-mind when consumers are searching to satisfy a craving or are seeking just the right experience to enliven their every day with a moment of flavor,” REGO President Mark Lohmann said.

“If innovation had a flavor profile, it would be a Quiznos sandwich,” he added. “We’ve got some fun surprises up our sleeves in the new menu buildout that will deliver on the new strategic positioning in which we have invested.”

When the roll-out begins, Quiznos says, its existing franchisees will pioneer a store design prototype that other franchisees can model. In addition, the restaurant will offer a remodel package that allows locations to incorporate new design and menu elements. The updates also include a new equipment package with flat-top grills and fryers that will allow the restaurants to serve new items to guests.

Quiznos also plans to update its site in mid-2021 to reflect the new branding, as well as other digital channels, including its loyalty program, Toasty Points. According to the company, the new branding has already shown success, with business development conversations starting to generate potential growth.

“In addition to meeting the evolving needs of our consumers, this initiative is also an opportunity to bring best-in-class returns for our franchisees, as we reestablish our role as category leaders,” REGO CEO Tim Casey said. “Our franchisees’ economic model is a priority, and we are making sure that this remodel delivers on that.”