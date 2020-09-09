Sami Siddiqui to Lead Popeyes into Next Phase of Growth

(iStock/jetcityimage)

Restaurant Brands International (RBI) announced that Sami Siddiqui has been appointed president of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for the Americas.

Siddiqui most recently served as president of Asia-Pacific for Toronto-based RBI, overseeing the growth of Popeyes, Burger King and Tim Hortons throughout the region. He also introduced the Popeyes brand in China and the Philippines.

“I’m very proud to announce that Sami will be leading Popeyes through our exciting next phase of growth across the Americas,” RBI CEO Jose Cil said. “Popeyes is a brand with a well-known heritage and more recently has demonstrated unprecedented growth through exceptional menu innovation in our iconic chicken sandwich. Sami has an excellent track record working with our franchisees to drive our brand and restaurant expansion.”

Siddiqui will be replacing Felipe Athayde who is leaving Popeyes after 18 months to become the CEO of Minneapolis-based beauty salon operator Regis Corp.

Athayde and Siddiqui will work together to “smoothly transition the role throughout September.”