Scooter’s Coffee Grows its Presence in the Southeast

Scooter’s Coffee continues to grow its presence in the Southeast with a multi-unit agreement for three of its drive-thru coffee locations in Knoxville, Tenn.

Based in Omaha, Neb., Scooter’s Coffee offers artisan espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, baked-from-scratch pastries and its signature drink, the Caramelicious. The company expanded its portfolio last year with a new line of organic hot and iced teas, single-origin coffee and Cold Brew & Cream.

Sixty-four percent of Americans drink coffee daily and drive-thrus for coffee was already on an upward trend, but has skyrocketed since the coronavirus pandemic. Scooter’s Coffee said its business model helps meet that consumer demand.

Emily and Cole Harris recently signed the multi-unit franchise agreement to expand the brand’s presence in Knoxville. “We had great conversations with everyone during the process,” Emily Harris said. “The leadership is very genuine, and we love that the people behind the brand are trustworthy.”

In addition to its expansion in Knoxville, Scooter’s Coffee recently opened five locations throughout Kansas and Missouri, opened a second location in Arkansas and is opening additional locations in Dallas and Denver. The company is surpassing 280 locations in 17 states and has commitments for sores in 24 additional states.

Don and Linda Eckles founded Scooter’s Coffee in 1998. The company attributes its success to staying committed to the original business principles and company core values. Scooter’s Coffee said “the U.S. coffee market is an estimated $48 billion a year recession-resistant industry, and Scooter’s Coffee is striving to become the No. 1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation.”