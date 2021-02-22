Subway Partners With Pro Basketball Players Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green

For decades, basketball fans have been interested in the footwear that their favorite players wear during the big games — but what about their favorite subs? Subway is counting on that in its new partnership with Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

Both stars are helping the chain showcase the variety of the footlong combinations it offers by sharing their own favorites, which fans can order exclusively on the restaurant’s app or on www.subway.com. “My winning trifecta is steak, provolone cheese and Chipotle Southwest sauce,” Green said. “Add green peppers and onions to get some veggies on toasted bread. Perfection.”

According to Tatum, his “pregame go-to” has been a turkey and bacon footlong sub. “Add in some lettuce, jalapeños, mayo, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper and you’ve got the makings of the most fire sub around,” he added.

The involvement of Green and Tatum, Subway says, allows basketball and sandwich fans to join the players in building their own favorite footlongs and share their combinations on social media with the hashtag #MySubwaySub. But customers need not worry about having enough options to develop their own favorites, since Subway says its array of ingredients allow guests to develop 1.58 billion unique meal combinations.