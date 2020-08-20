Taco Bell’s New Design is All About the Drive-Thru and Mobile App Pick-Ups

Taco Bell recently unveiled its plans for a new restaurant concept that will redefine the QSR experience. The company is merging technological advancements, innovative operations and a people-first approach to its modern design: Taco Bell Go Mobile.

Built with today’s consumers in the coronavirus era in mind, the restaurant is designed for guests to order ahead through brand’s mobile app. Taco Bell is cutting back on dining room seating and adding a second drive-thru lane dedicated to pick-up orders made on its app.

“With demand for our drive-thru at an all-time high, we know adapting to meet our consumers rapidly changing needs has never been more important,” said Taco Bell President, Global COO Mike Grams. “The Taco Bell Go Mobile restaurant concept is not only an evolved physical footprint, but a completely synchronized digital experience centered around streamlining guest access points.”

Grams added that for the first time, “guests will have the ability to choose the pick-up experience that best fits their needs, all while never leaving the comfort of their cars.”

The brand’s Go Mobile restaurant is expected to open in first-quarter 2021.