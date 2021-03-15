What Was Once Old is New Again at Pizza Hut

For many children of the 1980s and 1990s, the experience of going to a red-roofed Pizza Hut will be one that they never forget. Pizza Hut says it is now bringing those memories back in its new campaign that captures “Newstalgia” by celebrating all the things that people loved and associated with the brand while putting a contemporary twist on them.

These memories include the classic Book It! pins, arcade games, red cups, Tiffany-style lamps, and the Pizza Hut pizzas themselves. The company has launched the campaign with the help of actor/comedian Craig Robinson as its spokesman for a TV spot. In the commercial, Robinson plays a retro PAC-MAN game as he enjoys its $10 Tastemaker Pizza. For the rest of the year, Robinson also will be the face of the brand and the campaign.

“As we look to connect with a new generation of pizza lovers, we are tapping into those things that make Pizza Hut great in a modern and relevant way.” — George Felix, chief marketing officer

“Everyone has their own special Pizza Hut memory — from being a BOOK IT! kid or grabbing post-game pizza with your little league buddies,” he said. “Growing up in the ’80s, mine was going into the Pizza Hut and devouring those little PAC-MAN dots just like I did my pizza. Those arcade games in the restaurant — there was nothing better as a kid.”

Pizza Hut also partnered with PAC-MAN for a limited-edition PAC-MAN box, which features an augmented reality version of the game on the packaging that users can play with the help of their smartphones. In addition, fans who play the AR PAC-MAN game can enter to win their own custom Arcade1UP PAC-MAN game cabinet.

“PAC-MAN’s design and creation was inspired by the shape of a pizza with a slice taken out of it, making this partnership so appropriate for the PAC-MAN brand,” commented Yutaka Fuse, the head of licensing and branding at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. “PAC-MAN games and Pizza Hut pizzas occupy a special place in many people’s memories; we’re excited to have the opportunity to create fun memories for a new generation of PAC-MAN and Pizza Hut fans through this collaboration.”

“There aren’t many brands with more iconic elements than us, whether it’s the red cups, checkered tablecloths, connection to pop culture and entertainment — like PAC-MAN — or our iconic Pan Pizza,” Pizza Hut Chief Marketing Officer George Felix said. “As we look to connect with a new generation of pizza lovers, we are tapping into those things that make Pizza Hut great in a modern and relevant way.”