KFC to Launch New Signature Dipping Sauce

Kentucky Fried Chicken will debut a new signature dipping sauce Monday that is tangy and sweet, with a bit of smokiness designed to pair with KFC’s Extra Crispy Tenders.

KFC Sauce will be available in all U.S. restaurants starting Monday, joining the company’s newly revamped core sauce lineup of Classic Ranch, Honey BBQ and Honey Mustard, in addition to KFC Hot Sauce.

“When we set out to create a new signature dipping sauce, we went right to the experts — our customers — to find out what made a sauce best-in-class for dipping,” said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. “We went through 50 iterations, and their response to this recipe was overwhelming.”

KFC’s Head Chef Chris Scott created three “KFCharcuterie” board recipes to try at home: