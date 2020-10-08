KFC to Launch New Signature Dipping Sauce
Kentucky Fried Chicken will debut a new signature dipping sauce Monday that is tangy and sweet, with a bit of smokiness designed to pair with KFC’s Extra Crispy Tenders.
KFC Sauce will be available in all U.S. restaurants starting Monday, joining the company’s newly revamped core sauce lineup of Classic Ranch, Honey BBQ and Honey Mustard, in addition to KFC Hot Sauce.
“When we set out to create a new signature dipping sauce, we went right to the experts — our customers — to find out what made a sauce best-in-class for dipping,” said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. “We went through 50 iterations, and their response to this recipe was overwhelming.”
KFC’s Head Chef Chris Scott created three “KFCharcuterie” board recipes to try at home:
- KFC Little Dipper: A snackable combination of KFC Extra Crispy Tenders and Secret Recipe Fries paired with a favorite dipping sauce.
- Kentucky Game Night Trio: Kentucky Fried Buffalo Wings, KFC Extra Crispy Tenders and Secret Recipe Fries complemented by KFC Sauce and grocery items like blue cheese and fresh celery.
- Ultimate Family Fill Up: Featuring KFC’s Extra Crispy Tenders Family Fill Up with Secret Recipe Fries, KFC biscuits, cole slaw, mashed potatoes and gravy topped off with dipping sauces.