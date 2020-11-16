72% of Americans Unlikely to Travel This Thanksgiving, AHLA Survey Says

iStock/wildpixel

It’s an annual tradition for many families to travel and visit loved ones on Thanksgiving, but nothing has gone as usual this year, as we cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) recently reported the results of a new national survey it commissioned that shows that many Americans will break tradition, since they are not expected to travel this holiday season.

Seventy-two percent of Americans, AHLA reports, are unlikely to travel for Thanksgiving and 69% are unlikely to travel for Christmas, which will only increase challenges for the hotel industry during the public health crisis. The association adds that business travel has been even more impacted, with only 8% of Americans saying they have taken an overnight business trip since March, and only 19% of respondents who are currently employed expect to travel for business in the next six months.

“This holiday season will be an especially difficult time for all Americans, and our industry is no exception,” AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers said. “Fewer people will be traveling, and business travel remains nearly non-existent. That’s why it’s so important for Congress to pass a relief bill now. Millions of Americans are out of work, and thousands of small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. We cannot afford to wait until the next Congress is sworn in for relief. They need help now.”

But hotels will be ready to welcome those that choose to travel during the holidays, Rogers asserted. “Through our Safe Stay initiative, hotels have enhanced our already rigorous cleaning protocols to be more transparent and give travelers even more peace of mind,” he added.