A New Chapter: Sheraton Unveils Its New Vision for Hotels in Reinvention Journey

Sheraton Grand Dubai is one of the brand’s first hotels to reflect its new vision.

For Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, 2021 represents a time of rebirth. The global brand, which is part of Marriott International Inc., is ready to welcome guests at its hotels that reflect its new vision: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown; Sheraton Denver Downtown; Sheraton Tel Aviv, Israel; Sheraton Grand Dubai, UAE; Sheraton Guangzhou, China; and Sheraton Mianyang, China.

In addition, more than 40 hotels are expected to reflect Sheraton’s brand new vision by the end of 2022. “This is a pivotal moment for Sheraton as we see hotel owners embracing the new vision and bringing it to life for the first time,” Senior Director and Global Brand Leader Amanda Nichols said. “Over the past 80 years, Sheraton has always offered guests the time-honored assurance of a welcoming community.

“We’re proud to have built on this legacy in the new concept, creating an environment where guests can enjoy all the familiar comforts of the Sheraton brand, but with fresh, contemporary updates,” she continued. “As travel resumes, we look forward to welcoming guests into this new chapter for Sheraton.”

According to Marriott, the new vision for Sheraton draws on its roots as a community hub for locals and guests at its flagship locations and creates a holistic experience with places for them to connect and be productive. The new hotels also have a layered design approach that balances timelessness with a modern feel and strives to create an environment where guests feel comfortable.

Sheraton also has re-imagined its lobby as the “Public Square” of its locations where guests can be alone or with others. “With a flow that is natural, intuitive and uncomplicated, guests have what they need within arm’s reach, all set against an inviting backdrop that feels warm and comfortable yet refined,” Marriott adds.

The brand’s new elements also include the Community Table, which is a purpose-built workspace where guests can work, eat and drink. “Following Sheraton’s philosophy to embrace both form and function, these tables are custom designed with amenities to keep guests productive, including built-in lighting, outlets and wireless charging stations,” Marriott says.

Sheraton also has evolved its guest rooms, which are bright well-lit spaces with soft finishes, light wood tones and black metal accents. The rooms also now feature tools designed to keep guests productive, such as height-adjustable work tables, integrated power, and charging and layered lighting. In addition, the guest bathroom now features new and modern walk-in showers and bath amenities from Gilchrist & Soames.