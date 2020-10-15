Accor Keeps Guests and Employees Healthy With Its ALLSAFE Initiative

(CNW Group/Accor)

Story Highlights

•Accor has reopened the majority of its hotels, with 95% having adopted its ALLSAFE cleanliness and hygiene protocols.

•The hospitality group has successfully certified 65% of the hotels with the ALLSAFE label and wants to have more hotels independently certified over the next few months.

This week, Accor announced that it has successfully reopened the majority of its hotels, with 95% having adopted the company’s ALLSAFE cleanliness and hygiene protocols. The hospitality group developed the protocols jointly with Bureau Veritas — which specializes in operational testing, inspections and certifications — and has successfully certified 65% of its hotels with the ALLSAFE label through a third-party review and accreditation process.

Accor now wants to have additional hotels independently verified as ALLSAFE compliant over the next few months. “At Accor, we are grateful for the trust our guests have placed in us to protect their health, safety and wellbeing and this is a responsibility we prioritize above all else,” Deputy CEO of Hotel Operations Chris Cahill said. “Throughout this difficult year, our hotel teams have risen to the challenge of enhancing their already stringent protocols and following increased public safety regulations, while continuing to welcome, safeguard and take care of others. This remains at the very heart of what we do and who we are as hoteliers.”

The company established its ALLSAFE label to give its guests the assurance of a third-party verified standard of hotel cleanliness and hygienic requirements. “Travelers can look for the ALLSAFE logo on the webpage of the Accor hotel they are booking, knowing they can trust its protocols to meet or exceed the ALLSAFE standard and visit the hotel with confidence,” the company says.

The standard requires hotels to comply with 16 global commitments, including a reinforced cleaning program with frequent disinfection of all high-touch areas, and deep cleaning of guest rooms with hospital-grade cleaning products and materials. Hotels also must follow appropriate seating and spacing restrictions in their restaurants, bars and public areas and conduct guest temperature screenings in accordance with local requirements.