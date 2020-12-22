Acqualina Goes for the ‘Gold Standard’ in Safety Accreditation

These days, it seems like there is no greater goal in the hospitality industry than to make guests feel safe and secure during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many hotels have undertaken multiple initiatives, including Acqualina Resort & Residences, which recently announced that it earned an accreditation that is “the gold standard of outbreak prevention.”

The Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a division of ISSA — The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, recognized the Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.-based resort as a GBAC Star accredited facility. This acknowledges its best practices and protocols for sanitation during the pandemic.

“We are making Acqualina an extraordinarily vibrant and safe place to live, to stay or to work.”

“Acqualina meets the most rigorous health and safety standards in the world, and guests feel safe, secure and confident when staying with us,” CEO and Partner Deborah Yager Fleming said. “We are making Acqualina an extraordinarily vibrant and safe place to live, to stay or to work.”

Currently, the resort uses sanitation technology in all of its interior and exterior areas, including electrostatic disinfectant tools that combine EPA-approved chemicals with electrostatic molecules to sanitize all spaces. In addition, Acqualina has implemented high levels of cleaning and hygienic protocols as well as the practice of frequent hand washing and the use of gloves and face masks.

The resort also offers a luxurious experience that includes outdoor living room settings with furniture on Seashore Paspalum grass, three oceanfront swimming pools and cabanas. Guests also can enjoy a Mediterranean lunch on the Sunny Isles Beach, as well as coconuts and cocktails.