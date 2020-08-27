Acqualina Resort & Residences Partners With Bal Harbour Shops to Promote Social Distancing

If there’s anything that players in the hospitality arena should be doing during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s encouraging their customers to act safely so that they protect themselves and others. And Acqualina Resort & Residences has partnered with Bal Harbour Shops to do just that at its luxury resort in Miami.

Acqualina Resort will position four mannequins dressed with fashion from Bal Harbour’s boutiques in its lobby to help maintain social distancing as guests move throughout the space. “It’s a unique collaboration and helps us reinforce our health and safety measures,” Acqualina Resort CEO and Partner Deborah Yager Fleming said. “With Bal Harbour Shops located in close proximity from our resort and being the epitome of fashion, it was a natural fit and we couldn’t think of a better partner.”

The partnership will begin with mannequins dressed in collections from Akris, a Swiss-brand with pieces for career-oriented women around the world, and Ermanno Scervino, the Italian womenswear line. “We are excited to partner with Acqualina Resort & Residences on this creative fashion project as during these challenging times it is essential to be able to pivot and respond with innovative solutions,” commented Matthew Whitman Lazenby, president and CEO of Whitman Family Development LLC, which owns and operates Bal Harbour Shops.

“The cornerstone of Bal Harbour Shops’ storied success has been our emotional connection with our guests and our community,” he continued. “The safety and health of our customers, employees and tenants will always be our top priority.”

When it reopened on June 15, Acqualina Resort made safety and cleanliness a priority. Guests, residents and team members are required to undergo non-contact temperature checks, while hand-sanitizer dispensers and social distancing mats have been placed throughout the resort. In additions, six-foot distancing measures are required for individuals, groups and staff members at all times.