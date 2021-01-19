After a Challenging Year, Accor Boasts a Large Slate of Hotel Openings in 2021

Accor’s lifestyle openings will include Banyan Tree Doha, Qatar in the city of Mushaireb (Photo credit: CNW Group/Accor).

2020 was a tough year for many in the hotel industry, but Accor coped by maintaining a steady pace of development and continuing to sign new projects. This year, the hospitality group says it is seeing those efforts come to fruition as it has a full schedule of hotel openings that will occur around the world.

“As we are all too familiar, 2020 had a profound impact on our day-to-day lives and the hospitality industry as a whole; even so, the early stages of a global rebound will be material and significant,” Global Chief Development Officer Agnes Roquefort said. “Despite the delays and temporary closures we experienced due to the pandemic, we continued to experience sustained momentum across our development pipeline and are optimistic that the worldwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will lead to renewed trust in travel and a much greater sense of personal safety for the entire global population.”

“[We] are optimistic that the worldwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will lead to renewed trust in travel and a much greater sense of personal safety for the entire global population.”

According to Accor, its financial capacity, worldwide reach and portfolio of brands kept it in a position to survive the challenges of last year. In addition, its development capabilities and organizational model allowed it to concentrate on providing support and service to owners, developers and partners.

The group predicts that the lifestyle category will be one of its strongest segments in the next few years, with the number of lifestyle hotel openings tripling by 2023. “Moreover, Accor’s lifestyle segment currently accounts for roughly 5% of the group’s annual revenue, while representing 25% of the company’s development pipeline by value,” it says.

Accor also predicts that its luxury segment will earn notice this year with the Banyan Tree Doha in Qatar and the Raffles openings in Udaipur and Jeddah. The group adds that conversion opportunities arose last year and will continue to be a growth driver this year and beyond, “as Accor has emerged as the partner of choice among independent hotel owners attracted to the company’s renowned flexibility and ease of transition, its unmatched spectrum of brands, and its welcoming culture that celebrates authenticity, diversity and entrepreneurialism,” it says.