AHLA and Ecolab Partner Again to Help Fight COVID-19

Players in the hospitality industry have had to work hard to overcome the challenges presented by the coronavirus. Ecolab Inc., a provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, is working with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) to help the business with those obstacles.

The two organizations recently renewed their partnership to help the sector meet new health and safety expectations. “Ecolab has always been a strong partner to the hotel industry,” AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers said. “As we navigate these unprecedented times, we are grateful for Ecolab’s support and expertise.”

“As hotels return to operation and address concerns related to COVID-19, they continue to look to partners like AHLA and Ecolab to help elevate consumer confidence in enhanced cleaning protocols and practices.”

Ecolab contributed to AHLA’s Safe Stay program — which focuses on enhancing hotel cleaning practices, social interactions and workplace protocols — by providing technical expertise in cleaning and disinfecting protocols and products. Its experts also vetted Safe Stay against protocols in its own Ecolab Science Certified program, which is informed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and consumer research conducted by Ecolab itself.

Its Ecolab Science Certified program helps provide a high level of cleanliness through the combination of hospital disinfectants and other sanitizers, public health training and procedures, and auditing. When customers meet the program’s criteria, they earn the Ecolab Science Certified seal, which shows consumers that they are committed to advancing safer practices at hotels, restaurants, retailers and other businesses.

“Now more than ever, we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with AHLA and working together to support the hospitality industry,” commented Michael C. Johannsen, the executive vice president of Ecolab and the general manager of Global Institutional. “