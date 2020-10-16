Type to search

Hotel Industry Updates

AHLA and Ecolab Partner Again to Help Fight COVID-19

Editorial Staff October 16, 2020
Share
iStock/Rattankun Thongbun

Players in the hospitality industry have had to work hard to overcome the challenges presented by the coronavirus. Ecolab Inc., a provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, is working with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) to help the business with those obstacles.

The two organizations recently renewed their partnership to help the sector meet new health and safety expectations. “Ecolab has always been a strong partner to the hotel industry,” AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers said. “As we navigate these unprecedented times, we are grateful for Ecolab’s support and expertise.”

“As hotels return to operation and address concerns related to COVID-19, they continue to look to partners like AHLA and Ecolab to help elevate consumer confidence in enhanced cleaning protocols and practices.”

Ecolab contributed to AHLA’s Safe Stay program — which focuses on enhancing hotel cleaning practices, social interactions and workplace protocols — by providing technical expertise in cleaning and disinfecting protocols and products. Its experts also vetted Safe Stay against protocols in its own Ecolab Science Certified program, which is informed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and consumer research conducted by Ecolab itself.

Its Ecolab Science Certified program helps provide a high level of cleanliness through the combination of hospital disinfectants and other sanitizers, public health training and procedures, and auditing. When customers meet the program’s criteria, they earn the Ecolab Science Certified seal, which shows consumers that they are committed to advancing safer practices at hotels, restaurants, retailers and other businesses.

“Now more than ever, we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with AHLA and working together to support the hospitality industry,” commented Michael C. Johannsen, the executive vice president of Ecolab and the general manager of Global Institutional. “

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

AHLA CEO Anticipates Massive Hotel Closures Without Government Aid
September 30, 2020
AHLA’s Chip Rogers Talks About the State of the Hotel Industry
September 10, 2020
Graduate Hotels Utilizes Health and Safety Experts As It Reopens
Editorial Staff September 10, 2020
AHLA Says Thousands of Hotels Face the Threat of Closing During Pandemic
Editorial Staff September 1, 2020

Related Stories

Intel Unveils Faster Way to Measure Packages
AHLA and Ecolab Partner Again to Help Fight COVID-19
Vaccine Distribution Not Ready for Takeoff
Report: Retailers Apply Lessons Learned in Pandemic
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Phone:  (312) 676-1100

Retail and Hospitality Hub
© 2020, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy