AHLA and HTNG Align to Better Serve the Global Hospitality Industry

The hospitality industry is changing, and industry associations are changing with it. This week, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG) announced that they have signed an agreement for HTNG to become part of AHLA so they can better serve the sector and support evolving needs.

The alignment will allow AHLA to gain expertise in technology, while HTNG will continue its expansion and impact globally with more resources and access to C-suite level decision-makers. “AHLA and HTNG have developed a close partnership and have collaborated to champion evolving technologies that provide guests and operators with the best possible solutions and experience,” AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers said.

“Being a part of AHLA will now elevate technology’s seat at the leadership table and allow us to have a larger voice and much greater reach to deliver additional resources and overall value for HTNG’s members.” — Floor Bleeker, president

“This focus is more important than ever with the rapid transformation of technology and the rise in technology-related public policies we’ve seen in the last year alone, which reinforced our desire to bring them under the AHLA umbrella to better serve our respective members and support the industry as it looks toward recovery,” he continued. “By aligning ourselves with the HTNG community and their invaluable knowledge, we deepen our technology expertise and advance our strategic direction.”

HTNG CEO Michael Blake added that the partnership would “serve as a positive stride” in the evolution of his organization. “This shift will allow us to leverage AHLA’s membership and advocacy platforms, and I couldn’t think of better individuals to advance our mission with,” he said.

Once the agreement is closed before the end of April, HTNG’s staff will transition to AHLA and the combined staff will merge tools and resources. “Technology plays a critical role in hotel operations and the guest experience,” said Floor Bleeker, president of HTNG and group chief technology officer of Accor. “Being a part of AHLA will now elevate technology’s seat at the leadership table and allow us to have a larger voice and much greater reach to deliver additional resources and overall value for HTNG’s members. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join such a wonderful organization and a board of esteemed executives.”