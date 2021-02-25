AHLA Praises CDC for Prioritizing Hotel Workers in Vaccine Distribution

(iStock/LarisaBozhikova)

It’s a question on everyone’s mind these days: When will I be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine? Many in the hotel industry have likely been thinking about it, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention’s recent update to prioritize “Traveler Accommodation” under the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Categories of Essential Workers came as good news to Chip Rogers, the president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).

“Thanks to AHLA’s ongoing efforts, the CDC has updated its guidelines prioritizing hotel workers under Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution,” he said. “This is a significant achievement that directly impacts the health and safety of hotel workers across the country. It also recognizes that hotel employees continue to be on the front lines of the pandemic.”

“Ensuring hotel employees are prioritized during the vaccine rollout will help keep both employees and guests safe when it becomes safe to travel and resume meetings and events once again.”

Rogers noted that the hotel industry is playing a vital role in supporting communities during the health crisis, which has included housing healthcare workers and first responders as well as supporting vaccine distribution. “While hotels have protocols in place to ensure limited contact between employees and guests, prioritizing employees with access to the vaccine would provide another layer of protection,” he continued.

He added that AHLA — in partnership with UNITE HERE! — sent a letter to the National Governors Association advocating for the inclusion of hotel workers in state vaccine distribution efforts. “Travel and tourism are critical drivers of the American economy, and while travel demand has hit record lows, ensuring hotel employees are prioritized during the vaccine rollout will help keep both employees and guests safe when it becomes safe to travel and resume meetings and events once again,” he added.