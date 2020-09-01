AHLA Says Thousands of Hotels Face the Danger of Closing in New Report

This week, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) released its “State of the Hotel Industry Analysis: COVID-19 Six Months Later”, and some might expect, the industry has taken a strong hit during the pandemic. According to AHLA, millions of employees are still furloughed or laid off, and travel demand has fallen far behind normal levels.

But poor numbers unfortunately do not end there. Nearly 65% of hotels are staying at or below 50% occupancy, which is under the threshold at which most hotels would be able to break even and pay debt. The association also reports that urban hotels are suffering the most and facing collapse with low occupancies of 38 percent.

According to AHLA President and Chip Rogers, the industry has yet to see a sign of a recovery. “While hotels have seen an uptick in demand during the summer compared to where we were in April, occupancy rates are nowhere near where they were a year ago,” he stated. “Thousands of hotels can’t afford to pay their mortgages and are facing the possibility of foreclosure and closing their doors permanently.

“We are incredibly worried about the fall and what the drop in demand will mean for the industry and the millions of employees we have been unable to bring back,” he continued. “The job loss will be devastating to our industry, our communities and the overall American economy. We need urgent, bipartisan action from Congress now.”

The association reports that hoteliers are urging Congress to help the industry with a targeted extension of the Paycheck Protection Program. This would establish a commercial mortgage backed securities market relief fund and make structural changes to the Main Street Lending Facility, giving hotel companies the ability to access the program.

“Our industry is in crisis,” Rogers said. “Thousands of hotels are in jeopardy of closing forever, and that will have a ripple effect throughout our communities for years to come. We need help urgently to keep hotels open so that our industry and our employees can survive and recover from this public health crisis.”