AHLA Urges Biden to Work With Congress to Address Economic Concerns

This week, U.S. President Joe Biden gave his first joint address to Congress, and without any surprise, many people had things to say about it. But how does the hotel industry feel? American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) President and CEO Chip Rogers gave a statement on how Biden laid out his agenda for helping the economic recovery, gaining control of the pandemic, continuing vaccine distribution and supporting working families.

“Several of the proposals outlined by the President include many provisions that affect small businesses and employers,” Rogers said. “AHLA will be following the tax and workforce proposals in these plans to closely assess their impact on the lodging industry.”

According to Rogers, America’s hotel industry supports bipartisan policies that will help it survive and get its employees back to work. “Just yesterday, AHLA and Unite Here, the largest hospitality workers union in North America, joined forces to call on Congress to pass the Save Hotel Jobs Act,” he continued.

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and U.S. Representative Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) introduced the bill, which Rogers said provides a lifeline to hoteliers and hotel workers by giving them assistance to bring back employees and keep them going until travel returns. “With the vaccination rollout well underway, consumers are eager to begin traveling once again,” he stated.

“We encourage the President to continue working with Congress to find workable and lasting solutions to address America’s critical economic concerns, including the urgent action that is required to support the hotel industry with targeted relief to keep hotel workers employed,” Rogers concluded.