Aimbridge Hospitality Partners With Hotel Effectiveness to Optimize Labor Costs

This week, Hotel Effectiveness, a provider of labor management software for the hotel industry, announced its partnership with Aimbridge Hospitality, a global, third-party hotel management company. Together, Hotel Effectiveness will be able to deliver optimized labor costs for many of Aimbridge’s hotels.

Although the hotel industry has recently suffered a slowdown, staffing levels will increase as occupancy rises, Hotel Effectiveness says. This will make its PerfectLabor management technology a good fit for Aimbridge, since it will make sure that labor plans are in alignment with fluctuating revenues and rooms sold, as well as other business drivers.

According to Hotel Effectiveness, labor expenses comprise the largest component of any hotel’s cost structure. “A well-run labor management system can reduce operating costs by up to 15%, depending upon type of hotel,” it says, adding that this can drive superior gross operating profits and net operating income for owners and investors.

“Despite the challenges of 2020, Aimbridge’s portfolio of managed properties continues to expand, in part because of our superior operating model, which includes a data-driven approach to controlling labor expenses without sacrificing quality,” Aimbridge Executive Vice President Elie Khoury said. “Hotel Effectiveness has been a great partner and an example of how we leverage our scale to add value for our owners.”

Hotel Effectiveness Chief Revenue Officer Del Ross added that his company was proud to work with Aimbridge and its more than 1,400 hotel managers and teams. “We support over 5,000 hotels across the USA and Canada, and through these unprecedented times, we’ve expanded our relationships to include this wonderful customer and nearly all of the largest third-party management companies in the world,” he said.

“Our software integrates perfectly with their business intelligence and payroll systems, enabling every manager to make complex staffing and scheduling decisions with ease and confidence while freeing up time to pursue revenue-driving efforts,” Ross added. “Corporate teams at Aimbridge will benefit from real-time insights and analysis that will lead to ongoing improvements and efficiencies across their portfolio.”