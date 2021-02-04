Americans May Make Vacation Deprivation ‘a Thing of the Past’ in 2021, Expedia Says

Americans are searching for a spring getaway to Oahu, Expedia says.

Last year, many passed on traveling due to the pandemic. But according to Expedia, that is not the case in 2021. Instead, the travel site reports that people worldwide are more determined than ever to use up all the vacation days that they earned.

Its annual Vacation Deprivation study also shows that Americans plan to take an extra five days of vacation in 2021. “With this new, ‘no days left behind’ mindset, vacation deprivation is well on its way to becoming a thing of the past,” Expedia says, noting that it first launched its annual study more than 20 years ago to show the benefits of vacations.

Although the benefits of vacations are well known and undisputed, Expedia says, deprivation is increasing in most nations. The findings of the report also show that workers agree that they will never take their vacation days for granted again and that many Americans are optimistic about travel in 2021. Thirty-six percent of Americans plan to resume taking regular vacations this year, while 32% vow to take more than usual to make up for the time they lost last year.

In addition, 66% percent of people globally have been inspired to create travel bucket lists, which have only grown longer as the pandemic has continued. Expedia reports that 60 percent of respondents continue to add to their lists, with 61% of people willing to put more of their budgets into their bucket list vacations in 2021 than they had originally planned.

“The longer the pandemic, the larger the vacation bucket list and the greater the yearning to travel,” Brand Expedia Senior Vice President and General Manager Shiv Singh said. “Globally, 81% of working adults are placing more value on vacation and 66% of them have been inspired to create a bucket list. Whether it’s inspiring memorable experiences to add to the bucket list, sharing helpful travel tips or spotlighting flexible deals, Expedia will be here to help travelers discover new destinations — smartly and confidently.”