Amerilodge’s Culture Rates it as One of 2020’s ‘Top Workplaces’

This week, Amerilodge Group announced that the Detroit Free Press selected it as “one of the top workplaces for 2020.” The Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based company manages, operates and owns hotels in the Midwest, primarily in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

In order to qualify for the honor, participating workplaces were evaluated by their employees through the use of a 24-question survey. The Free Press surveyed more than 72,000 employees from multiple companies in 2020. According to Amerilodge President and CEO Asad Malik, diversity in the company’s workplace and culture played an important role in it being identified as one of the top workplaces.

“Above all else, we believe in putting our clients and our associates first,” Malik continued. “People helping people. That’s what life is about and we show that through our ethical business practices.”

“Our industry leaders bring to life our culture of taking care of each other and coming together to serve the communities we live and work in and our guests every day,” Amerilodge Corporate Director of Human Resources Sarah Atkins added. “Our success is a direct reflection of our team.”

According to Amerilodge, it has surpassed the growth of many competing hotel ownership companies across the United States. “The company’s experienced management, combined with our long-term strategy of investing in Michigan and our industry-wide affiliations, has made us one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the industry,” Amerilodge says.