Angie Hospitality Helps Customers ‘Move Into Recovery’

During the coronavirus pandemic, people have come to appreciate environments that require a low number of touch points. Angie Hospitality by Nomadix will be virtually demonstrating technologies that help hotels provide those conveniences at Cyber HITEC, which runs from Oct. 27 to 29.

These will include its Voice-Enabled Assistants, which are multilingual and help fulfill guest requests and answer questions about the hotel and nearby attractions, as well as offer functionality to control lighting, change TV channels and adjust thermostats. Angie Hospitality also will demonstrate Angie Casting, which allows guests to transfer their preferred content from Netflix, Hulu, Spotify and other streaming apps from mobile devices onto the in-room TVs, eliminating the need to touch the remote or remember passwords.

Another offering will be Angie PBX, a cloud telephone service that meets the current emergency calling requirements. “Delivered through Angie digital guest room assistants or standard SIP phones, hotels can offer a modern and touchless voice enabled experience,” Angie Hospitality says.

It also will feature its Angie “On-The-Go” App, which helps enable touchless guest interactions and eliminates contact points while boosting customer engagement and retention, as well as incremental revenue. “While we wish we could meet with all of our customers, prospects and partners in person, the health and well-being of our hospitality family comes first,” Angie Hospitality CEO David Millili said. “My team is looking forward to meeting virtually to help our customers move into recovery.”