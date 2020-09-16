Are Yesterday’s Conventions the Virtual Events of Tomorrow?

Key takeaways:

• Maestro PMS says the use of virtual events is proving to be quite lucrative. • After success with BITAC, the company is looking forward to CYBER HITEC in October. • However, Maestro PMS does not anticipate these permanently replacing in-person events.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on events and conventions that were planned for 2020, but that does not mean that people will stop coming together to network and exchange ideas. Instead, Maestro PMS — a provider of cloud and on-premise property management system solutions for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals and multi-property groups — says that the use of virtual events is proving quite lucrative.

The company participated in BITAC Independent Connect Virtual 2020 on Sept. 1 and was impressed by the number of connections made by managers and executive-level decision makers. “Initially, we were hesitant to try a virtual event, but based on the reputation of the BITAC Independent Virtual 2020 organizers, our relationship with the same, and the value proposition from past events we attended, we gave it a try — and we are so glad we did,” Maestro Vice President Audrey MacRae said. “Although it was Hotel Interactive’s first virtual event, it was extremely well organized and provided a good opportunity for one-on-one conversations in a live meeting setting with key decision makers. We will definitely be participating in more virtual BITACs.”

This has made MacRae excited for CYBER HITEC, a hospitality technology conference that will be live from Oct. 27 to 29 and available on demand from Oct. 27 to Nov. 25. The event will feature sessions led by industry peers and experts and showcase industry products and services. “The hospitality industry needs to keep abreast of technology more than ever, and events like the BITAC Virtual Series and CYBER HITEC will bring all of the top tier vendors to one central place for the market to peruse and evaluate more effectively as they enter their opening seasons and consider new ways to satisfy guests,” she said.

“These forums are ideal for identifying, strong flexible vendor partners such as Maestro that offer the latest innovations, provide free upgrades, support investment protection, and deliver a host of PMS deployment options to satisfy the diverse needs of operators,” she continued. “With such demand among travelers for contactless technologies today, these online events are critical and they are making it possible for us to bring our personalized and touchless mobile guest service tools to the market and showcase how operators can enhance the guest experience and deliver a safer stay.”

According to MacRae, the drive of hoteliers to combine technology with hospitality to improve guest experiences and trade shows is a testament to the strength of the industry. “It’s exciting to see,” she said. “While there is a nothing that can compare to an in-person event — they will not be replaced — we must adjust to this temporary new normal for now and forge ahead together.”