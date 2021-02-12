Are You Puzzled About When People Will Want to Travel Again? Journera Can Help.

iStock/Rawf8

These days, it’s not so much a question of whether or not people will want to travel again as opposed to when they will be ready to do it again. That’s where Journera, a real-time data exchange platform for creating seamless travel, says it can help. This week, it introduced JourneyAware, a data offering that will help travel companies determine when their customers plan to resume travel.

According to Journera, the product helps brands acquire new customers by using data that is not generally available, but in a cost-efficient and privacy-compliant way. It also provides data intelligence to help these brands plan for guest arrivals and uses Journera’s real-time dataset and privacy and data security technology to let travel companies know when customers are likely to resume taking trips.

The product also can identify travelers before they have even searched for, or booked a company’s product so that travel brands can engage customers with the right message. “Recovery. Recovery. Recovery. These are the three guiding principles behind the development of JourneyAware,” Journera CEO Jeffrey Katz said.

“We developed JourneyAware to help travel brands access real-time data that spans across travel verticals to show when their customers are resuming travel,” he added. “It allows brands to immediately engage the right travelers and maximize conversion.”