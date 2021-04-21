As Hospitality Brands Try to Bounce Back, They Need to Consider Traveler Sentiment

Above all else, it is important to continue listening to customers, since they should always be key to the direction of your marketing. (iStock/peterschreiber.media)

During the early days of COVID-19, hospitality marketers were faced with a decision: forge forward with their plans or pivot altogether.

Most chose the latter. A difficult task under normal circumstances, this was complicated further by sudden budgetary constraints and lack of integration when it came to data sources. Without that holistic view of campaign performance across channels, it became nearly impossible to determine which tactics were critical for tourism marketing’s success.

Although the hospitality industry has begun to right itself (due in no small part to consumers feeling cautiously optimistic about making vacation plans), questions still remain. Current trends in the hospitality and tourism industry might point to what some are calling “revenge travel.” It’s an odd term — but one that refers to a likely surge in travel as concerns about the virus subside and things begin to open back up again.

“Nurture nimbleness and flexibility within your team by providing access to real-time data, making it much easier to pivot when necessary.” — Savannah Westbrock, account strategy director

The problem is, a recent McKinsey report casts doubt on this concept. Although consumer feedback is saying one thing, these sentiments might not truly reflect intent when it comes to tourism trends. Corporate travel policies, for one, could keep many business travelers grounded, and vacationers might continue to put off travel plans due to lingering safety precautions.

Hospitality brands shouldn’t take consumer response at face value, however. They’ll need more information to get a true understanding of what the future holds — and the best means of doing so is through leading indicators.

Overcoming Pressing Marketing Issues in the Travel Industry

No matter the industry, marketers have always needed to make data-driven decisions around any campaign. Those tasked with marketing for hospitality and tourism are no different, and they might require even more consumer data going forward. What that looks like will vary from one brand to the next, but so many digital resources are now available to capture data and inform travel industry marketing strategies that the next steps should alleviate some of the questions.

Just consider predictive modeling for travel behavior, which has become commonplace in news reporting. Marketers can use this same data to gauge actual tourism trends against consumers’ self-reported comfort levels, just as grocers and retailers did in the early days of stay-at-home orders and anxiety surrounding shopping in-store. Combine this data with advanced measurement tools — like a foot-traffic study — and you can optimize a hospitality marketing campaign to focus on tactics driving actual, real-world movement.

Data in and of itself is also critical to the equation. If you can get it out of those silos and look beyond vanity metrics (by focusing on multitouch attribution, incremental lift, and so on), you can optimize this information through artificial intelligence and machine learning to arrive at a decision of where to focus your attention. You can then identify which channels are popular with a customer base, for instance, and then test your tourism marketing messaging at scale.

Even then, however, there are no guarantees. If this year has taught us anything, it’s that very little is within our control. Nevertheless, there’s one exception: approach. With consumer habits in a constant state of flux, marketing for hospitality and tourism now calls for an agile framework in order to develop more adaptable strategies and make messaging timelier.

Keep goals fixed, of course, but start planning in shorter increments to allow for rapid adaptation and optimization of your hospitality marketing campaigns. Nurture nimbleness and flexibility within your team by providing access to real-time data, making it much easier to pivot when necessary. Above all else, continue listening to customers. They should always be key to the direction of your marketing.

We can learn from the challenges of this past year by prioritizing comprehensive measurement approaches, allowing us to be more agile when live campaigns don’t follow the predicted plan. After all, you’ll always need to be ready to make fast, strategic pivots in response to outside forces and adjust your marketing strategy to reflect the current trends in the hospitality and tourism industry.

Savannah Westbrock is an account strategy director at Coegi, an all-in-one premium marketing partner for media professionals seeking a streamlined way to leverage programmatic and social solutions. Coegi enables marketers to become digital heroes among co-workers and clients by empowering them with best-in-class strategies, technologies and expertise through simplified partnerships.