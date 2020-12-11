Best Western Goes for the ‘Gold’ in Excellence With FranklinCovey

iStock/peterschreiber.media

No matter how successful you are or how large your organization gets, it’s never a bad idea to look for ways to run your business better. Best Western Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) is doing that in its new partnership with FranklinCovey, a global performance improvement firm.

This week, both companies announced that BWHR selected FranklinCovey’s “gold standard” leadership development curriculum to help elevate leadership excellence in its general managers at its more than 2,000 properties across North America. According to FranklinCovey, the program is set to launch this month.

BWHR Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Ron Pohl said that it is important to the firm to lead the hospitality industry in customer care. “Equipping our hoteliers with the tools they need to enhance their leadership skills enables our hotels to deliver exceptional customer care and ensure guest satisfaction,” he said.

“Equipping our hoteliers with the tools they need to enhance their leadership skills enables our hotels to deliver exceptional customer care and ensure guest satisfaction.”

“FranklinCovey represents the gold standard in leadership development curriculum and its solutions provide us with quality content that will help our hoteliers become the very best leaders they can be, which has never been more important than it is today,” he continued. “The hospitality industry has been devastated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but our hoteliers and their associates have remained committed to going above and beyond for their guests. As we navigate these uncertain times, we believe FranklinCovey’s solutions will play an important role in helping our general managers hone the leadership skills that are necessary to lead with excellence in these difficult circumstances.”

Paul Walker, the president and chief operating officer of FranklinCovey, noted that his company was honored to be selected by BWHR to provide leadership development solutions that address the specific industry challenges it faces. “Their hoteliers will now have virtual access to the resources required to achieve key organizational results,” he said. “Through our FranklinCovey All Access Pass, we offer a full range of delivery modalities and tools, from two-minute learning bites to longer-form learning journeys, allowing clients to enable transformative learning while reaching associates wherever they are — a capability which is critically important, more so now than ever before.”

BWHR will provide its North American hotel general managers with the pass, which gives them access FranklinCovey’s collection of best-in-class content and solutions, an implementation specialist and additional add-on services, including coaching. This will complement the company’s existing training programs, which include the I Care Every Guest Every Time program.