Business Travel Projected to Enjoy Comeback by End of 2021

Hoteliers have hoped for a return to what was once considered “normal” in 2021, and fortunately, GoldSpring Consulting has good news for the industry. This week, the business travel and meetings consulting firm released benchmark statistics from its Business Traveler Sentiment Survey, which featured insights on return to travel comfort levels from employees worldwide.

One of the findings of the survey was that 63% of business travelers want to travel by Oct. 1, which would put the industry on track for 70% of travelers saying “yes” to travel by the end of 2021. In addition, GoldSpring reports that 6% of business travelers chose to travel by May 1.

“The Business Traveler Sentiment Survey is unique because it focuses specifically on business travelers,” GoldSpring Partner Will Tate said. “It supports corporations by enabling informed decision-making as pressure mounts to get employees back on the road. It helps them implement effective corporate policy and set expectations for their preferred airlines, hotels and other travel suppliers.”

Most business travelers want to go back to traveling before the end of 2021. The survey shows the same employee sentiment for returning to work.

According to GoldSprng, more than 15,000 travelers from global corporations were surveyed with over 5,000 responses across 60 countries. Participation in the survey increases daily. It also found that 89% of business travelers chose traditional hotel stays over shared lodging and were confident in hotel protocols.

Vaccination also was a priority for 39% of business travelers before traveling, with 19% choosing travel supplier screenings and temperature checks. In addition, 74% of business travelers are now considering driving vs. taking airplanes or trains for certain trips, while 44% see themselves attending their first large meeting in 90 days to six months, which would be between July 1 and October 1.

Twenty-six percent of business travelers also saw themselves going back to their offices in 30 days. “While the results are optimistic for business travel to return significantly by the end of year, it will be necessary for companies to check in routinely with travelers,” Tate added. “Companies can join the survey now and also redeploy it over time to gauge change in sentiment as travel ramps up in the coming months.”

