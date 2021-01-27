C3 and Graduate Hotels Launch Digital Kitchen Dining Concept

iStock/Wavebreakmedia

This week, food and beverage platform C3 and Graduate Hotels announced the launch of Graduate Food Hall, a delivery-focused, hybrid digital kitchen concept. It will debut in Graduate properties — which are located in university markets — in the first quarter of this year, followed by the majority of its locations across the United States by the end of 2021.

C3 will take over the daily operations of all on-premise foodservice across Graduate’s properties, and implement its restaurant brands and shared kitchen model into the hotel sector. The process will also see the conversion of Graduate’s hotel kitchens into multi-brand digital kitchens where up to six C3 brands can operate at once. Graduate Food Hall also will offer the option to dine in hotel lobbies and gathering areas, as well as delivery and takeout.

“The partnership between C3 and Graduate will set the precedent for the future of hotel dining,” C3 founder Sam Nazarian said. “This setup not only supports and supplements in-room hotel dining and on-site catering, it also streamlines the ordering process and extends the hotel’s reach within the local community.”

According to Nazarian, one of the easiest ways for hotels to connect with locals is through food. With the Graduate Food Hall, a selection of C3’s restaurant brands will be available at customers’ fingertips. “At the same time, our digital kitchens are driving supplemental revenue streams back to our hotel partners, making this a win-win for the hotels and the communities they serve,” he said.

“We’re thrilled to partner with our friends at C3 and bring the innovative new dining experience to some of our Graduate communities across the country,” Graduate Hotels CEO and founder Ben Weprin said. “This year has presented both immense challenges and opportunities for our industry, and we have taken these moments to pause, reassess and evolve our offerings in order to best serve guests, students and locals. With Graduate Food Hall, we’re providing some exciting options and epicurean experiences, but also an incredibly streamlined and convenient approach that reflects today’s market.”

Although guests can enjoy orders in person, on-the-go or through delivery, they also will be able to place them through C3’s delivery app, which is set to launch soon.

“The university market was the prime place for C3 to expand into the hospitality space, and Graduate Hotels provided direct-to-consumer relationships with 3.5 million students at iconic institutions around the country,” Nazarian added. “College students are deeply connected to app culture and are already forgoing dining halls for meal delivery. Graduate Food Hall serves as a natural extension of the campus experience and introduces students to C3’s restaurants, creating an emotional connection to these brands that they can enjoy long after they graduate. They become part of the social fabric of university life.”