Cambria Hotels Continues ‘Cadence of Openings’ in Fort Lauderdale

(Photo credit: PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, Inc.)

Many hotels saw their businesses slow in 2020, but Choice Hotels International Inc.’s Cambria Hotels brand enjoyed strong growth, which continues into this year. Recently, it opened its new Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach location, which marks its fourth open hotel in Florida.

The hotel, which is located adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean, offers guests ideal views and access to The Strip, the city’s waterfront promenade, as well as indoor and outdoor spaces for work or relaxation, including an outdoor pool and a rooftop bar. In addition, its guest rooms feature design forward fixtures, ample lighting and plush bedding.

“In the mist of winter, we’re pleased to bring another Cambria hotel to the Sunshine State, where guests can experience warm weather and unwind outdoors at the pool or beach,” Choice Hotels Senior Vice President of Upscale Brands Janis Cannon said. “Further, our hotels are designed to keep people well connected during their stay, so they can take advantage of ‘workcations’ and be reinvigorated by the beauty of their environment, whether working from our rooftops and outdoor open spaces, or private cocooning indoor spaces.”

According to Cannon, the Cambria brand had “a solid cadence of openings” during 2020, but is not slowing down in 2021. Instead, it has plans to open four more hotels in Fort Lauderdale Beach and Orlando, Fla.; Rock Hill, S.C.; and Washington, D.C., by the end of February.