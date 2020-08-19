Cambria Hotels Expands in Popular Destinations on Each Coast

(Photo credit: PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, Inc.)

Cambria Hotels has expanded its reach with new locations in popular destinations on the eastern and western coasts of the United States. The brand — which is franchised by Choice Hotels International Inc. — has opened six hotels in major markets since January, including Bloomington, Minn.; Greenville and Summerville, S.C.; and Madeira Beach, Fla.

Its new locations — Cambria Hotel Ocean City-Bayfront and Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine County — are located in Ocean Beach, Md., and Rohnert Park, Calif., and feature upscale amenities while keeping guests only a short drive from major metropolitan areas. “With leisure travel returning faster than business travel right now, we’re thrilled to offer these getaways so guests can have the chance to relax, rejuvenate and disconnect,” Choice Hotels Senior Vice President of Upscale Brands Janis Cannon said.

“Ocean City is a vibrant, seaside town and one of the most popular beach destinations on the East Coast, while the Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country connects guests to some of northern California’s most well-known and picturesque vineyards,” Cannon continued. “Both hotels, which represent the brand’s substantial growth across the country, are in easily accessible drive-to locations as today’s travelers pursue road trips more often than air travel.”

Cambria’s Bayfront property in Ocean City stands eight stories and features 137 rooms with design-forward fixtures, plush bedding and private balconies that overlook the Isle of Wight Bay. It locates guests near the Boardwalk and the Inlet, which often host summer concerts and events. It also is within walking distance to two beachside amusement parks and shopping options along the shore.

The brand’s Sonoma Wine Country property stands four stories and features 135 rooms with similar features as Bayfront. It also gives guests easy access to Sonoma County’s nearly 60,000 acres of vineyards and more than 400 wineries. They also can go to other attractions such as Crane Creek Regional Park and Graton Casino, located only a few miles from the hotel.