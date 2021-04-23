Cambria Hotels Grows Its Share of the Metro and Airport Markets With New Orlando Location

This week, Choice Hotels International Inc. announced that its Cambria Hotels brand continued its domestic expansion with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Orlando Airport. The finished property stands five stories, features 108 rooms and is the fourth Cambria property to open in 2021. But it won’t be the last — Cambria expects to open two more airport-area hotels in Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tenn.

“As more people are increasingly vaccinated and returning to travel, we’re working to give travelers even more Cambria hotels in their favorite destinations, where they can experience the local flavor of an area while being able to get outdoors, relax, work or unwind with our thoughtful upscale amenities,” Choice Hotels Senior Vice President of Upscale Brands Janis Cannon says. “The debut of the Cambria Hotel Orlando Airport perfectly illustrates our expansion strategy, as Orlando is currently one of the most searched destinations for summer leisure flights. We’re eager to add new hotels this year that connect our guests to their ideal markets across the nation, including Los Angeles and Napa, Calif.; Austin, Texas, Louisville, Ky.; and Nashville, Tenn.”

The Orlando hotel’s amenities include its outdoor pool and patio with views of the local wetland conservation area; multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for work and relaxation; guest rooms with design-forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding; spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors; and meeting and event spaces. The hotel also puts guests less than two miles from Orlando International Airport and a short drive from the Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld theme parks.

In addition, the Choice-branded hotels are taking part in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds on the franchisees’ dedication to cleanliness with training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. “Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more,” Choice Hotels says.