Caption by Hyatt Will Make its Mark in Memphis in 2022

Caption by Hyatt Memphis will feature Talk Shop, an all-day, multi-functional lounge space. (HBG Design)

If there is anything a new hotel property should do, it is to form a connection with the people who visit it. According to Hyatt Hotels Corp., its Caption by Hyatt brand is dedicated to doing that as it builds a new location in Memphis. The company announced this week that one of its affiliates entered into a joint venture agreement with Carlisle LLC for the new hotel.

“We’re excited to bring the Caption by Hyatt brand to Memphis, a brand that is truly committed to embracing the evolving needs of today’s traveler,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, Hyatt’s global brand leader of lifestyle and luxury brands. “We are confident this hotel will deliver on creating a welcoming space where both travelers and locals can hang out, be themselves and feel connected to the community.

“Hyatt is committed to growing in places that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members and owners, and with the Caption by Hyatt brand, we have the opportunity to expand our footprint in a way that reflects the brand’s commitment to being truly of the community — not just in it,” she added. “At Caption by Hyatt hotels, the people make the place, and we’re excited to see that come to life in Memphis.”

“We are confident this hotel will deliver on creating a welcoming space where both travelers and locals can hang out, be themselves and feel connected to the community.” — Crystal Vinisse Thomas, global brand leader of lifestyle and luxury brands

The hotel is projected to debut in 2022 and will be incorporated into the historic main building of Wm. C Ellis & Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop, which is one of the earliest and longest-running businesses in the city. It will house the hotel’s ground and second floors. In addition, a new 136-guest room tower will provide guests with views of the Mississippi River and the city.

Caption by Hyatt’s amenities also will include Talk Shop, its all-day, multifunctional lounge space. When finished, the space will feature a large patio and double-height beer garden that will be incorporated into the building’s facade on Front Street, with locally driven tap beer offerings. “Carlisle is deeply rooted in the local Memphis community, and our properties reflect those roots,” Carlisle Senior Vice President of Development and Asset Management Stephen Kallaher said.

“Just like our soon to open Hyatt Centric Memphis Beale Street, the Caption by Hyatt brand is aligned with our vision to truly make Memphis a world-class destination for business and leisure travelers, as well as residents,” he continued. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate again with Hyatt to introduce the Caption by Hyatt brand to downtown Memphis and we look forward to providing guests and locals with authentic, fresh experiences and new opportunities for meaningful connections.”